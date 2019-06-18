Justin D. Singer



Justin D. Singer, 35, of Walnutport, died June 15, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of David and Michele (Roseman) Singer of Allentown. He was employed as a measuring technician for Renewal By Anderson in Bethlehem. He was of the Catholic faith.



Surviving with his parents are his two children Antonio and Nalani Singer.



All are invited to gather from 5:30 to 7:30 on Wednesday evening at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. There will be a Catholic Prayer Service offered by Fr. Jerome Tauber of St. Theresa Catholic Church at 7:30 PM.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his parents David & Michele Singer for the benefit of his children C/O the funeral home. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.



