Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
7:30 AM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Singer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin D. Singer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Justin D. Singer Obituary
Justin D. Singer

Justin D. Singer, 35, of Walnutport, died June 15, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born in Pottsville, he was the son of David and Michele (Roseman) Singer of Allentown. He was employed as a measuring technician for Renewal By Anderson in Bethlehem. He was of the Catholic faith.

Surviving with his parents are his two children Antonio and Nalani Singer.

All are invited to gather from 5:30 to 7:30 on Wednesday evening at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. There will be a Catholic Prayer Service offered by Fr. Jerome Tauber of St. Theresa Catholic Church at 7:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his parents David & Michele Singer for the benefit of his children C/O the funeral home. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.

Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now