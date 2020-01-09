Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Justin DiJirolanio
Justin J. DiJirolanio


1947 - 2020
Justin J. DiJirolanio Obituary
Justin J. "Jerry, Zeke, Riley" DiJirolanio, 72, of Hellertown, died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was born in Fountain Hill on January 15, 1947 to the late Anthony and Leone (Fickler) DiJirolanio. Justin served our country faithfully in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a manager for the Liquor Control Board of PA serving many stores in the Lehigh Valley area until his retirement; and he previously worked at the former Bethlehem Steel. Jerry was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and had a love for Classic and Antique Cars. But what he loved most in life were his grandchildren, whom they lovingly called Pop Pop.

SURVIVORS: Children: Jayson J. of Bethlehem, Jerrimy J. of Hellertown, Jessica J. (Matthew) Gruppo of Hellertown; 6 grandchildren: Salem, Frances, Kaleb DiJirolanio, Dominic, Dante, Amelia Gruppo.

SERVICE: A Memorial Mass will be held Noon, Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the St. Theresa of the Child RC Church, 1408 Easton Road – Hellertown. Following the Memorial Mass, a luncheon will be held at the Hellertown Grist Mill, Tavern Room. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lower Saucon Fire Rescue, 3621 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 9, 2020
