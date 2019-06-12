Justin M. Carisio Sr., 94, of Bethlehem, died Sunday, June 9, at St. Luke's Hospital Anderson Campus surrounded by his loving family. A native and lifelong resident of Bethlehem, he was born in 1924, son of the late Giustino and Maria Zita (De Masi) Carisio. He was a 1941 graduate of Liberty High School. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1943, was commissioned a second lieutenant, and served as bombardier on a B-29 Superfortress of the 58th Bombardment Wing based on Tinian.Returning to Bethlehem after World War II, he entered Moravian College from which he was graduated in 1950. That same year, he and Generose Frances Dwyer of Bethlehem were married at Holy Infancy Church. In 1953, he received a master's degree from Lehigh University.Mr. Carisio spent 35 years as a teacher in the public schools. His first assignment was in a one-room school house in Polk Valley in the Lower Saucon School District. He later taught in elementary and secondary schools in Bethlehem School District; as an academic instructor at Bethlehem Area Vocational-Technical School, and at Northampton Community College.In retirement, he enjoyed travel and time spent with family, especially his grandchildren. A skilled oil painter, his landscapes and still lifes are treasured by family and friends.He was a resident of Country Meadows of Bethlehem and a parishioner of St. Anne Catholic Church. He was a life member of Bethlehem Trinity Council of the Knights of Columbus, a member of American Legion Post 406, the Pennsylvania Scholastic Education Association, and the 20th Air Force Association. In the past, he served on the Moravian College Alumni Board and the Finance Committee of Holy Infancy Church. He also had been a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital.He is survived by his wife Generose, daughters Patricia Seidenberger and her husband Thomas, Susan Glaser and her husband Richard, Maria Russoli and her husband Robert, son Justin Carisio, Jr. and his wife Teresa; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister Virginia Pastir and her husband Edward. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two infant brothers and by three sisters. A viewing will be held on Monday, June 17th at St. Anne's Catholic Church 450 E. Washington Ave., Bethlehem, Pa 18017 from 10-11 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Luke's Hospice 240 Union Station Plaza 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015.www.connellfuneral.com Published in Morning Call on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary