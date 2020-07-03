1/1
Justin P. Greenzweig
Justin P. "Jay" Greenzweig, 72, of Palmerton, passed away Thursday, July 2, in his home. He was the husband of Barbara L. (Deibert) Greenzweig. They were married 36 years last December.

He worked for the Lehigh County Department of Corrections for 26 years, rising to deputy warden and retiring in 2006.

Previously, Justin served honorably as an Army SP4 in-country during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing.

Justin was also a member of Wheels of Valor Motorcycle Club, American Legion Post 314, Vietnam Veterans of Carbon County Post 314, member of the board of directors of the Korea-Vietnam Memorial at Lehigh Carbon Community College, and a founding member of the Palmerton Cat Project.

Born in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Clair and Mildred (Smith) Greenzweig.

Survivors: Wife; daughter Helena and husband Shawn Erie of Breinigsville; sons Lance and wife Sinead of San Diego, CA, Ross and fiancee Nancy Bancroft, Ryan and wife Melissa, both of Palmerton; seven grandchildren; sister Stacey and husband James Arthur of Center Valley; brother Curtis and wife Lynda of Walnutport.

Services: Graveside, 11 a.m. Monday, July 6 in Towamensing Cemetery, Palmerton. Call 6-8 p.m. Sunday, July 5 at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. Masks are required for visitation at the funeral home.

Contributions: Palmerton Cat Project, PO Box 24, Palmerton 18071.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Towamensing Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
July 2, 2020
Will be truly missed.
Sherif Elfiki
Friend
