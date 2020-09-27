1/1
Justine E. "Judy" Barwick
1935 - 2020
Justine "Judy" E. Barwick, 85, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Born September 22, 1935, in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late James and Rhoda (Gradwohl) Sullivan. Judy was the beloved wife of Harold A. Barwick, Jr. They were married for 64 years.

Judy was a graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School where she played on the basketball team. Later in life, she became an avid golfer and played in many leagues around the area. She was employed by St. Luke's Hospital where she worked in the clinical laboratory office for many years. She was a talented seamstress and most importantly she was a loving wife, mother, and nana.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Harold (Jr.); daughter, Karen Barwick and husband James Sikora; son, Gregory Barwick; grandson, Justin Sikora; sister, Ellen Smith; and her very much-loved feline friends, Mandy and Scooby. She was predeceased by her brother, James Sullivan, and sister, Annette Bicking.

Services will be announced and held at a later date.

Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peaceable Kingdom (1049 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052) or Notre Dame of Bethlehem Church (1861 Catasauqua Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18018.)

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
