|
|
Kahlee Lynn Wright, Infant daughter of James F. Wright, III and Kailey Anne Krapf of Northampton, PA. died on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg Campus in Bethlehem, PA.Surviving along with her parents are Maternal Grandparents; Kelly S. Keays and Michael Tecce of Jim Thorpe and Howard J. Krapf, Jr. of Northampton. Maternal Great Grandmother Kay Krapf, of Northampton and Maternal Great Grandfather Gerald Keays, Coopersburg, PA. Paternal Grandparents; Jennie and Keith Beers of Northampton and James Wright , Jr. of Fulton, NY. Aunt Elizabeth and Trey Cross, Killeen TX., Aunt Madison Beers, and Uncle Chase Beers.A Private Graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Schisler Funeral Home of Northampton, PA., has been entrusted with the arrangements.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on June 13, 2019