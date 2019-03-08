|
Kailash R. Joshi, 74, of Allentown, passed away peacefully March 6, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Ramesh T. Joshi, they would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in May. Kailash was a member of the Hindu Temple Society of the Lehigh Valley. Survivors: Loving Husband; Children, Ketan Joshi and his wife Trusha, Bhavna Modi and her husband Jayesh and Chhaya Dagli and her husband Suhrud; 3 Siblings; Grandchildren, Yogin, Roshan, Nishant, Shivani, Kavya and Esha. Services: A viewing will be held Friday, March 8th 11-12Noon at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 1629 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18102 Contributions: may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 6969 Silver Crest Rd., Nazareth, PA 18064. (shfblv.org)
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2019