Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saint Catharine of Siena
1825 W Turner St
Allentown, PA 18104
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena
1825 Turner St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena
1825 Turner St.
Allentown, PA
View Map

Kaleb G. Holder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kaleb Gordon Holder, 12 years old, passed away February 19th, 2020 after his long battle with Adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD. Prior to contracting ALD Kaleb was a happy kid who loved playing outside, catching bugs, building Legos and all the things children do, until his diagnosis at the age of 8. Most of all he loved life, and all kinds of law enforcement and first responders. He lived to one day serve his country. On March 4, 2016 Kaleb became Sheriff for a day under Lehigh County Sheriff Joseph Hanna. He also enjoyed a day at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on March 20, 2016.

His family includes mother Janelle Livingston and step father Jerel Livingston; father Gordon; his sisters Janeen Daly and Colleen Rattan; niece Ivenelle and nephew Jeremiah Kaleb; maternal grandparents Angela & Samaroo Boodoo; brother in law Richmon Penn; aunts, uncles, and extended family in Trinidad.

Services: public visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 27th at the Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 Turner St., Allentown, starting at 9:30 a.m. with Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment with multi-departmental procession and full law enforcement honors at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville.

Kaleb's family asks that everyone wear bright colors, especially royal blue for ALD Awareness.

Donations can be made to the Stop ALD Foundation, www.stopald.org.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kaleb's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -