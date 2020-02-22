|
Kaleb Gordon Holder, 12 years old, passed away February 19th, 2020 after his long battle with Adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD. Prior to contracting ALD Kaleb was a happy kid who loved playing outside, catching bugs, building Legos and all the things children do, until his diagnosis at the age of 8. Most of all he loved life, and all kinds of law enforcement and first responders. He lived to one day serve his country. On March 4, 2016 Kaleb became Sheriff for a day under Lehigh County Sheriff Joseph Hanna. He also enjoyed a day at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on March 20, 2016.
His family includes mother Janelle Livingston and step father Jerel Livingston; father Gordon; his sisters Janeen Daly and Colleen Rattan; niece Ivenelle and nephew Jeremiah Kaleb; maternal grandparents Angela & Samaroo Boodoo; brother in law Richmon Penn; aunts, uncles, and extended family in Trinidad.
Services: public visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 27th at the Cathedral Church of St. Catharine of Siena, 1825 Turner St., Allentown, starting at 9:30 a.m. with Mass at 11:30 a.m. Multi-departmental law enforcement procession and interment following at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. Kaleb's family asks that everyone wear bright colors, especially royal blue for ALD Awareness.
Donations can be made to the Stop ALD Foundation, www.stopald.org. Arrangements are by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown. www.eliasfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 22, 2020