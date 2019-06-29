Kalman Sarkozy, Sr., 74, of Bethlehem Township, was surrounded by the love of his family when he peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at St. Luke's VNA Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of Harriet (Kaplan) Sarkozy, with whom he shared over 54 years of marriage.



Born in Szentgotthard, Hungary, he was the son of the late Ferenc "Frank" and Maria (Szarka) Sarkozy. Kalman immigrated to the United States in 1956, and went to work as a welder for Mack Trucks. His love of soccer led him to work for the Bethlehem Area School District for many years, serving as the Head Soccer Coach at Liberty High School from 1980 to 2003, and then as an assistant coach for the team from 2005 to 2017. He coached numerous soccer camps over the years, and was a co-director of the Lehigh Valley Summer Soccer League for over 30 years. He also served as an Olympic Development soccer coach. Kalman was honored to be a member of the Liberty High School Sport Hall of Fame, and of the PIAA Soccer Hall of Fame. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.



Survivors: wife Harriet; daughter Erika Sarkozy Barron and her husband Joseph of Bethlehem; son Kalman Sarkozy, Jr. of Bethlehem; grandchildren Julius and Olivia Sarkozy, John and Kalman Barron; brother Sandor Sarkozy of Florida. Kalman was predeceased by his siblings William, Julius, Rudolf and Jozsef Sarkozy, and Vilma Desaknay.



Services: A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 7:30 PM on Monday, July 1, in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018, where friends may call from 6:00 PM until time of services. Online condolences may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com



Contributions: in lieu of flowers, to the Kalman Sarkozy Scholarship Fund, c/o Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 Published in Morning Call on June 29, 2019