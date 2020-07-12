1/1
Karen A. Feyrer
1947 - 2020
Karen Ann Feyrer (Tefs), age 72, of Orefield (formerly Bethlehem and Bath) passed away peacefully June 29, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Michael Feyrer, for 51 years before his passing in April of this year.

Surviving are sons Michael Jr. and wife Monica, Sean and wife Amy, Andrew and wife Katherine and daughter, Amy Zanck and husband Jake; sister Joan Puskas; and 8 grandchildren. She was born August 6, 1947, daughter of the late Edward & Phyllis (Foster) Tefs. Karen graduated from Liberty High School and Mansfield University. Karen's greatest love was her family. Karen treasured her children and especially loved her role as Grammy. She was adored by her grandchildren and is already greatly missed.

A joint memorial service will be held for Michael and Karen at a later date.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 12, 2020.
