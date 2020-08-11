Karen A. Milkovits, 76, of Bath, passed away on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, with her loving family by her side. Born on November 21, 1943, in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Loretta (Rissmiller) Sensenbach. Karen was the loving wife of the late Joseph P. Milkovits, Sr, who died in 2013. Never one who wanted to retire, Karen enjoyed working and was currently employed, for many years, as a secretary for George Wolf Elementary School, in Bath. She was a lifetime member of Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., where she enjoyed singing on the church choir.



Survivors: She will be missed by her family, including her son, Joseph P. Milkovits, Jr. and his wife Carol; daughter, Kelly A. Prebula and her husband George; sister, Starr Notaro and her husband Pete; grandchildren Eric, Nicole, Meghan, Taylor; and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to her late husband, Joseph, Sr., she was preceded in death by her beloved son, John S. Milkovits, grandson Morgan Milkovits, and sisters, Frances G. Miller and Dawn Koehler.



Services: Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Green Mount Cemetery, Broad St., Bath, PA. There will be no calling hours. Facial masks and social distancing do apply. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karen's memory, may be made to Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., 109 S. Chestnut Street, Bath, PA 18014.



