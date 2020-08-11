1/1
Karen A. Milkovits
1943 - 2020
Karen A. Milkovits, 76, of Bath, passed away on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem, with her loving family by her side. Born on November 21, 1943, in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Loretta (Rissmiller) Sensenbach. Karen was the loving wife of the late Joseph P. Milkovits, Sr, who died in 2013. Never one who wanted to retire, Karen enjoyed working and was currently employed, for many years, as a secretary for George Wolf Elementary School, in Bath. She was a lifetime member of Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., where she enjoyed singing on the church choir.

Survivors: She will be missed by her family, including her son, Joseph P. Milkovits, Jr. and his wife Carol; daughter, Kelly A. Prebula and her husband George; sister, Starr Notaro and her husband Pete; grandchildren Eric, Nicole, Meghan, Taylor; and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to her late husband, Joseph, Sr., she was preceded in death by her beloved son, John S. Milkovits, grandson Morgan Milkovits, and sisters, Frances G. Miller and Dawn Koehler.

Services: Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Green Mount Cemetery, Broad St., Bath, PA. There will be no calling hours. Facial masks and social distancing do apply. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karen's memory, may be made to Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., 109 S. Chestnut Street, Bath, PA 18014.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Green Mount Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME
243 S WALNUT ST
Bath, PA 18014-1022
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 10, 2020
Anthony Milkovits
August 10, 2020
MILKOVITS FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HER LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
N.H.S. CLASS OF '62
August 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful aunt . We will love you and miss you always.
Tammy
Family
August 10, 2020
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Karen. I will always remember her voice when she answered the phone. "George Wolf, Karen". God Bless you Karen and your loved ones. I know you have found your loved ones once again. God's Speed, you will be missed.
Sherry Mankos
Coworker
