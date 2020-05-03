Karen A. Sands (72) of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Halifax Hospice Center in Ormond Beach, FL. Born in Hazelton, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna (O'Donnell) Opilla. She was a graduate of Easton Area High School, Class of 1965 and Kutztown University, Class of 1969. She is survived by her husband, Donald of Bethlehem, sons David and wife Lauren of Philadelphia, Michael of Bethlehem and brother Mark and wife Lisa of Kingston, PA. She is a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to Notre Dame of Bethlehem Memorial Fund in memory of Karen. As Karen would say, "Enjoy the journey."



