Karen A. Sands
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen A. Sands (72) of Bethlehem, PA passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Halifax Hospice Center in Ormond Beach, FL. Born in Hazelton, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna (O'Donnell) Opilla. She was a graduate of Easton Area High School, Class of 1965 and Kutztown University, Class of 1969. She is survived by her husband, Donald of Bethlehem, sons David and wife Lauren of Philadelphia, Michael of Bethlehem and brother Mark and wife Lisa of Kingston, PA. She is a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. A mass of Christian burial will be held at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made to Notre Dame of Bethlehem Memorial Fund in memory of Karen. As Karen would say, "Enjoy the journey."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved