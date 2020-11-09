1/
Karen Brassington
Karen K. Brassington, 58, of Bethlehem, passed away November 5, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, she was

the daughter of the late Philip Brassington and Donna (Phillips) Warner. She was a graduate of

Moravian Academy and Cedar Crest College. Karen was a member of Astara, which is based out of CA.

She enjoyed composing music, crafting and loved animals.

Survivors: sister- Jane Ferguson and husband Mark, 2 nephews.

Services will be held Thursday, Nov 12th at 10AM at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements care of Downing Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Karen's memory to a local animal shelter.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Service
10:00 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Memories & Condolences
November 8, 2020
Prayers and sympathy go out to Karen's family. I knew Karen from Moravian Academy many years ago. I am shocked to hear of her passing. So young. Please find comfort in her memories and know that prayers are being sent your way.
Johnna Ward
Classmate
