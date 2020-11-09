Karen K. Brassington, 58, of Bethlehem, passed away November 5, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, she was



the daughter of the late Philip Brassington and Donna (Phillips) Warner. She was a graduate of



Moravian Academy and Cedar Crest College. Karen was a member of Astara, which is based out of CA.



She enjoyed composing music, crafting and loved animals.



Survivors: sister- Jane Ferguson and husband Mark, 2 nephews.



Services will be held Thursday, Nov 12th at 10AM at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements care of Downing Funeral Home, Inc.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Karen's memory to a local animal shelter.



