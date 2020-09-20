1/1
Karen D. Jeffress
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Denise (Brown) Jeffress, a Bethlehem educator, church vocalist, and health services volunteer, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 65. Karen is survived by her husband of 43 years, Tays Arthur Jeffress, III, two children LaTonya (Jeffress) Johnson (William) and Tyrone Jeffress (Lydia), four grandchildren, William, Antonia, Olivia, and Arianna; brother Kenneth (LeVonda), and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents WIllie Edward and Olive Lucretia (Windley) Brown of Montclair, NJ and close aunt and godmother Dr. Vivian Odessa Windley of New York, NY. Karen was born in East Orange, NJ in 1955 and graduated from Montclair High School. She attended Virginia State University in Peterburg, VA, where she met her husband. After graduating and being wed, Karen moved to the Lehigh Valley and worked at Donegan Elementary school from 1978-1980 while completing her Master's Degree at East Stroudsburg University. After taking a brief hiatus from teaching to raise her two children, she returned to education as an ESL specialist, and later as a reading comprehension and English-language arts teacher at Northeast Middle School, where she worked for over 35 years until her retirement in 2017. Mrs. Jeffress, who was known for her passion for education, motherly demeanor, and firm command of a classroom, was referred to affectionately as "Mama Jeffress" by many of her students and colleagues. Karen was a founding member of Grace Deliverance Baptist Church, in Bethlehem where she served as deaconess, church clerk, leader of the Sunday school education department, usher, wedding services coordinator, director of the GDBC Chorale, and Praise & Worship leader.

Due to the pandemic restrictions, the funeral service will be limited to invited guests. All friends and family are invited to attend the burial service at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown on Friday, September 25, at 1:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing at the cemetery are required. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen's memory to The Foundation for the Bethlehem Area School District, PO Box 646, Bethlehem, PA 18016 or online at TheFoundation.beth.k12.pa.us. Contributions will support the establishment of the Karen Jeffress Memorial Fund. For full obituary and guest book please visit pearsonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Burial
01:00 PM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
September 19, 2020
You were my saving grace, my angel, my amazing teacher. God definitely received the best angel. Rest in peace
Corinne Sabella/ Vergeyle
Teacher
September 19, 2020
I wish there were words to describe what an amazing teacher she was. Of all the teachers I have had in my 16 years of schooling, she was my most loved. I graduated high school in 98 and ran into her when I had some appointments at St Luke's Cancer Center where she was a volunteer. She called me by name and I was SO excited to see her and was amazed that of all the thousands of students she had, she remembered me. She talked of how much she enjoyed her grandchildren, that she had been a volunteer to get out of the house. The world is brighter for having her in it, and a bit dimmer now that she is gone.
Star Yardumian
Student
September 19, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bryan Neuhaus
September 19, 2020
I was shocked to hear that Big Mama passed. She was teacher back in 7th grade and she was the most beautiful soul that touched the lives of many of her students. She was like a mother to all of us and I am sure I speak for all of us when I say "We love you momma, please continue to guide your children from above."
Jesus Pagan
Student
September 19, 2020
Karen was a friend and an absolutely wonderful lady. Always had a positive and uplifting spirit and never said a bad word about anyone. She loved all her students and I mean all. She saw the good in all her students and if there were any differences she would look to the positive of that student and build on that. She loved her family, her God, and all those who crossed her path. I am sad for the loss of Karen, but her faith and trust of God will make her journey to heaven a little easier for me to get thru the sadness. I hope It will help her family get thru this too. I will look at Karen’s passing as Heaven getting another angelic voice for the Lord’s choir. God bless her family as they go thru this time. Thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.
Cynthia Grebs
Friend
September 19, 2020
She was the rock to our class and school. Mama Jeffress was always there when we would fall. Picks us up. When we needed that time she gave it to us. She is going to be missed God bless to the family. Fly high angel.
chastity veanus
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved