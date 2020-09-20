Karen Denise (Brown) Jeffress, a Bethlehem educator, church vocalist, and health services volunteer, died on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 65. Karen is survived by her husband of 43 years, Tays Arthur Jeffress, III, two children LaTonya (Jeffress) Johnson (William) and Tyrone Jeffress (Lydia), four grandchildren, William, Antonia, Olivia, and Arianna; brother Kenneth (LeVonda), and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents WIllie Edward and Olive Lucretia (Windley) Brown of Montclair, NJ and close aunt and godmother Dr. Vivian Odessa Windley of New York, NY. Karen was born in East Orange, NJ in 1955 and graduated from Montclair High School. She attended Virginia State University in Peterburg, VA, where she met her husband. After graduating and being wed, Karen moved to the Lehigh Valley and worked at Donegan Elementary school from 1978-1980 while completing her Master's Degree at East Stroudsburg University. After taking a brief hiatus from teaching to raise her two children, she returned to education as an ESL specialist, and later as a reading comprehension and English-language arts teacher at Northeast Middle School, where she worked for over 35 years until her retirement in 2017. Mrs. Jeffress, who was known for her passion for education, motherly demeanor, and firm command of a classroom, was referred to affectionately as "Mama Jeffress" by many of her students and colleagues. Karen was a founding member of Grace Deliverance Baptist Church, in Bethlehem where she served as deaconess, church clerk, leader of the Sunday school education department, usher, wedding services coordinator, director of the GDBC Chorale, and Praise & Worship leader.
Due to the pandemic restrictions, the funeral service will be limited to invited guests. All friends and family are invited to attend the burial service at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown on Friday, September 25, at 1:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing at the cemetery are required. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen's memory to The Foundation for the Bethlehem Area School District, PO Box 646, Bethlehem, PA 18016 or online at TheFoundation.beth.k12.pa.us
. Contributions will support the establishment of the Karen Jeffress Memorial Fund.