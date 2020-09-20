Karen was a friend and an absolutely wonderful lady. Always had a positive and uplifting spirit and never said a bad word about anyone. She loved all her students and I mean all. She saw the good in all her students and if there were any differences she would look to the positive of that student and build on that. She loved her family, her God, and all those who crossed her path. I am sad for the loss of Karen, but her faith and trust of God will make her journey to heaven a little easier for me to get thru the sadness. I hope It will help her family get thru this too. I will look at Karen’s passing as Heaven getting another angelic voice for the Lord’s choir. God bless her family as they go thru this time. Thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.

Cynthia Grebs

Friend