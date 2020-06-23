Karen E. Bokan, 62, of Bethlehem, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Michael F. Folajtar and Helen (Flecksteiner) Stoneback.
Karen worked for the Hotel Bethlehem and later at St. Luke's Hospital in the Environmental Services department. She enjoyed dancing and loved celebrating all of the holidays and birthdays with her family and friends.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Thomas Bokan & wife, Amy and Bryan Bokan & wife Nichole; brother, Chris Stoneback; and grandchildren, Gabrielle, Tyler, Colin and Morgan.
Services will be private
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 23, 2020.