Karen E. Graham, 63 of Palmer Twp., PA died March 21, 2020 at home. Born Sept. 27, 1956 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of Melba (Forrester) Green of Palmer Twp., and the late S. Raymond Green, Jr. A 1974 graduate of Easton HS, she was employed by Stateline Fabricators in Phillipsburg, NJ. She was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church where she served as their bookkeeper for several years. Karen loved animals, reading, cooking for friends and family, playing Scrabble or Words with Friends, and vacations to Canada and Topsail Island, NC. Above all else, Karen was a loving mother, devoted wife, and selfless friend. Those who knew her will forever cherish her overwhelming warmth, genuine kindness, and positive spirit.
She is survived by her mother, Melba; her husband of 32 years, Gregory Graham; sons: Jack Graham, MD (girlfriend Makenzie Perdue) of Philadelphia, PA, Eric Graham (wife Haley) of Raleigh, NC; step-son: Ryan Graham of San Rafael, CA; brother: Michael Green (wife Debbie) of Saylorsburg, PA and her black lab: Lucy.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date due to the coronavirus restrictions. ARR; Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 3900 Freemansburg Ave., Easton, PA 18045. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2020