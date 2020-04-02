|
|
Karen F. "Karin" (Ledbetter) Mason 55 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away suddenly on Monday March 30, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of Harold C. Mason for 26 years. Honeypot, you made me a better man. I will always miss you "Puddin Pop", and will love you forever.
A graduate of Whitehall High School, where she played softball, and Lehigh Carbon Community College, she was an insurance administrator for KidsPeace for over 25 years. Karin was a diehard
Mets, Cowboys, & Flyers fan, and enjoyed watching games shows. She will forever be remembered for her "Karinisms".
Surviving beside her husband are her mother Kaye (Cohen) Cooperman of S. Daytona Beach, FL;
father William Ledbetter and his wife Connie of Dandridge, TN; sister Deborah Estock and her husband Joseph Sr. of Whitehall; niece Kimberly Gibat-Estock, married to Courtney Gibat-Estock of Macungie; great nephews Phoenix Gibat-Estock, and twin boys born April 2nd, who she nicknamed Frick and Frack; Harold's mother Kazuko Henderson with who she resided; step-father William Cooperman and his wife Joanne of Allentown; and her loving companions Gage and Cash.
A Celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Karin left her mark on all of us. In honor of her loving heart, during this time of crisis,
please take the time to help someone in need.
The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements
Published in Morning Call from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020