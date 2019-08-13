Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cedar Crest BFC
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:15 AM
Cedar Crest BFC
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Angelino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen L. Angelino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen L. Angelino Obituary
Karen L. (Oels) Angelino went to be with her Lord on August 10, 2019, eight days before her 79th birthday. She longed for eternity and peacefully entered it surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by Anthony R. Angelino, her husband for 53 years. The daughter of Miriam Oels, she was a loving wife, mother and Nana. She loved children, whether teaching at Bethany Pre-School, spending summers at Milford Park Bible Camp cooking in the kitchen and snack stand or caring for her family. She was a member of Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church.

Survivors: Karen is survived by three children, Maria, wife of Jay Reinhard, Michael and wife, Maureen, of Lancaster, and Andrew, 20 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Services: Private interment at the convenience of family. Celebration of Life service at Cedar Crest BFC on Friday, August 16th, at 11:15 am. Calling hour 10:00 – 11:00. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: Memorial gifts may be made to Milford Park or Cedar Crest.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now