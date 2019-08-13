|
|
Karen L. (Oels) Angelino went to be with her Lord on August 10, 2019, eight days before her 79th birthday. She longed for eternity and peacefully entered it surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by Anthony R. Angelino, her husband for 53 years. The daughter of Miriam Oels, she was a loving wife, mother and Nana. She loved children, whether teaching at Bethany Pre-School, spending summers at Milford Park Bible Camp cooking in the kitchen and snack stand or caring for her family. She was a member of Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church.
Survivors: Karen is survived by three children, Maria, wife of Jay Reinhard, Michael and wife, Maureen, of Lancaster, and Andrew, 20 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services: Private interment at the convenience of family. Celebration of Life service at Cedar Crest BFC on Friday, August 16th, at 11:15 am. Calling hour 10:00 – 11:00. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: Memorial gifts may be made to Milford Park or Cedar Crest.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019