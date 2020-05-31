True professional, avid reader, church woman.
A good life, well-lived.
The Rev. Robert K Gildersleeve, pastor of Calvary Episcopal Church, Tamacqua, PA, and his family share the passing, on 15 January 2020, of our dear wife, mother, and grandmother, after a brief, acute illness at their home in Jim Thorpe, PA, surrounded by family and dear friend Linda. Born Karen Lynn Lydic on 11 May 1945, in Springdale, PA, to Samuel B. Lydic and Gladys E. Kruppe Lydic, both lifelong residents. Karen was t he mother of Rebekah Lynn Badaki (Coaldale,PA), Leslie Roxanne (Dr. R. Brian) Bettencourt (Portland,OR), and Warren D. F. Gildersleeve (Jim Thorpe,PA), Grandmother of Becky's JassieKaren (deceased), Ishola(11) and OreOluwa(10) Badaki, and Leslie's Piper Ellyse(8) Bettencourt. She married Rob, son of B. Kirk and Jean J. Gildersleeve, lifelong residents of Oakmont, PA. Including brother Sam E. Lydic, Sr. of Wisconsin, she will be missed by her extended families and friends in the Alle-Kiski Valley. Her Gildersleeve extended family includes Rob's sibs, Diane (Floyd L.) Pyle, Jennifer G. Dunkle, Dan R. Dunkle, Paul Eric (deceased), Sara (Taylor) Gildersleeve, and Adrienne (Joseph) Siciliano. Many Gildersleeve nieces and nephews hold Karen in their affections.
Karen attended Springdale schools, including Colfax Elementary where her mother was a teacher. She graduated from Springdale High School(1963) and Point Park College. Karen and Rob were married at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Springdale, on 5 May 1965. Once living in Jim Thorpe, PA, she earned a BA from Cedar Crest College and later earned a MSW from Marywood University in 2002. She shared Rob's ministry which included once pastoring at the Episcopal Parish of St. Mark and St. John in Jim Thorpe. But she had a career in her own right. Karen retired from Carbon-Monroe-Pike Drug and Alcohol Commission, in 2015, after serving as a psychiatric social worker involving dual-diagnosis clients. Her specialty was care management, first of AIDS clients and then those with drug and alcohol issues. Her clients were dear to her. We will think of Karen each spring because she attached great importance to it: the birth of children, her marriage, fostering and adopting, her commitment to the environment, and her love of music and of learning. To honor her concern for Nature, the cycles of Life, the lives of her AIDS-inflicted clients, especially, and animals, great and small, please make contributions to Carbon County Friends of Animals, ccfoa.info. Karen would often go there after Sunday services, dropping supplies to her lifelong friends, her rescued kitties. A memorial service will be held as soon as possible. Watch for an In Memoriam announcement or call Adrienne at (412) 481-1484 or Calvary Episcopal Church, Tamacqua (579) 668-6556.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.