Karen L. (Werkheiser) Masenheimer, 72 of New Tripoli, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Dewey J. Masenheimer to whom she was married 49 years. Born in Allentown, June 4, 1947, Karen was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Evelyn (Yorgey) Werkheiser. Karen was a graduate of Allen High School, Class of 1965. She started her working career at the former Shaw's Pharmacy where she met her husband who worked at a gas station next door. Karen was a stay-at-home mom and later began working at Josh Early Candies where she was employed for 30 years. She also was the secretary and bookkeeper for the family construction business and tree farm. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the family tree farm especially at Christmas and loved going to her grandchildren's sporting events. Camping and boating in Canada, local lakes and the beach were also high on her list of fun things to do. She was always ready to go 'on tour' at a moment's notice. During the week she always looked forward to "date night" which was every Saturday night. She always had suggestions of where to go for dinner that night. While her husband served in Vietnam, she wrote a letter to him every single day for 13 months. She will forever be remembered as a loving nanny, mother and wife who will be missed by all who knew her and especially those of us who loved her.
In addition to her husband, Dewey; children, Sara E. Fitzgerald and her husband, Matthew of New Tripoli, Matthew D. Masenheimer and his wife, Juliann of New Tripoli; brother, Gary Werkheiser and his wife, Diane of New Tripoli; grandchildren, Nolan, Henry, Zachary and Eva.
A memorial service will be held 2:30 pm. Thursday, September 26, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1:30 pm. – 2:30 pm. Thursday in the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
