Karen L. Pereira
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Karen L. Pereira, 52, of Laurys Station, passed away at LV Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit. April 30th. She was the wife of Eric Pereira. They were married for 3 years last Sept. 24th. Born in Morristown NJ, she was the daughter of the late Jospeh & Paula (White) Nowak.Karen worked in the Law/Legal services as a secretary. She was of the Roman Catholic Faith and was a member of The Evangelical Chapel, Clinton, NJ. She enjoyed her membership with the Pa. Mustang & Domestic Car Club & The Venom Outlaws. Surviving in addition to her husband are step-siblings, Warren Potts, & Dara Picard. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at the church at 55 Leigh St, Clinton, NJ 08809 in the future. Funeral expense contributions can be made to her husband at 5462 RT 145, Laurys Station, Pa. 18059. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved