Mrs. Karen L. Pereira, 52, of Laurys Station, passed away at LV Hospital Inpatient Hospice Unit. April 30th. She was the wife of Eric Pereira. They were married for 3 years last Sept. 24th. Born in Morristown NJ, she was the daughter of the late Jospeh & Paula (White) Nowak.Karen worked in the Law/Legal services as a secretary. She was of the Roman Catholic Faith and was a member of The Evangelical Chapel, Clinton, NJ. She enjoyed her membership with the Pa. Mustang & Domestic Car Club & The Venom Outlaws. Surviving in addition to her husband are step-siblings, Warren Potts, & Dara Picard. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at the church at 55 Leigh St, Clinton, NJ 08809 in the future. Funeral expense contributions can be made to her husband at 5462 RT 145, Laurys Station, Pa. 18059. Online condolences can be offered at www.ovsakfh.com
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2020.