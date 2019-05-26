Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Corley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen M. Corley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen M. Corley Obituary
Karen M. Corley, 61, of N. Whitehall Twp., passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. She and her husband, Martin J. Corley, would have celebrated their 37th anniversary in July. Born in Easton, she was a daughter of Joyce (Brunetti) Olivi and the late Roosevelt Olivi. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Orefield, and managed the practice of Bethlehem Orthodontics.Survivors: husband; mother; brothers, Michael and wife, Virginia, Glen and wife, Penny; sister, Maria Poloni and husband, David; nieces; nephews. Brother, Gary, preceded her in death.Services: Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Wednesday in church, 1879 Applewood Dr. Visitation will be 8:30 - 10 AM in STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. (www.stephensfuneral.com)Contributions: in lieu of flowers, to church 18069.
Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now