|
|
Karen M. Corley, 61, of N. Whitehall Twp., passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. She and her husband, Martin J. Corley, would have celebrated their 37th anniversary in July. Born in Easton, she was a daughter of Joyce (Brunetti) Olivi and the late Roosevelt Olivi. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Orefield, and managed the practice of Bethlehem Orthodontics.Survivors: husband; mother; brothers, Michael and wife, Virginia, Glen and wife, Penny; sister, Maria Poloni and husband, David; nieces; nephews. Brother, Gary, preceded her in death.Services: Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Wednesday in church, 1879 Applewood Dr. Visitation will be 8:30 - 10 AM in STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. (www.stephensfuneral.com)Contributions: in lieu of flowers, to church 18069.
Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019