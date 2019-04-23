Karen M. Dax, 72, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at her home. Karen and her husband, Louis F. Dax Jr., would have celebrated 25 years of marriage on October 15th. Born in Slatington, she was the daughter of the late Frank Schmidt and the late Eleanor I. (Roberts) Schmidt Meier. Karen worked for Aetna Insurance Company for 19 years followed by Merck, PMA and Whitehall High School cafeteria. Karen was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Catasauqua. Survivors: husband, Louis; daughters, Krista (Leibenguth) Sandt and husband, Lee and Yvette Lowry and husband, Jason; grandchildren, Kameron Benko, Tanner Roman, Layne Sandt, Louis Simper, Zackery Lowry and Hunter Lowry; great granddaughter, Izabel Lowry; sisters, Donna Rehrig-Kunkle and husband, Johnny, Elizabeth Krause and companion, Donald Williamson and Eileen Balliet; several nieces and nephews. Karen was predeceased by her daughter, Kara Leibenguth, in 1969 and son, Chad Leibenguth, in 1996. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27th at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 2nd and Union St., Catasauqua followed by a viewing in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be presented to Chad Leibenguth Scholarship Fund at Lycoming College or Chad Leibenguth Scholarship Fund at Whitehall High School c/o funeral home. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary