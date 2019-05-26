|
|
Karen R. Bryfogle, 64, of Emmaus, died May 24, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of Robert D. Bryfogle. Born in Germansville, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Marion (Miller) Snyder. She worked for Marjo Mills, Royal Manufacturing, and Western Electric. Karen is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert; son, Michael A. Bryfogle and wife Julie of Emmaus; daughter, Angie L. wife of Robert Warble, Jr. of Harrisburg; brothers, Larry Snyder of Alburtis and Marty Snyder of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Ryan, Tricia, and Robin. Graveside services will be held on Wed., May 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Emmaus Moravian Cemetery. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019