Karen S. Grube, 65, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House. She was the wife of Earl J. Grube. They were together for 50 years and celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on August 3rd. Born in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Sterling E. "Scrappy" and Elizabeth G. (Beal) Rogers. A 1972 graduate of Northampton High School, Karen continued her education at Northampton Community College, where she earned an Associate degree in Early Childhood Education. For more than 40 years, she served as a teacher aide at Moore Elementary School, before retiring in 2017. She was active in her community and was the secretary of the Moore Township Association for Families in Need. At one with nature, Karen enjoyed the outdoors, loved gardening, and was very interested in history. She was a member of the Moore Township Historical Society, as well as the Red Hats Society and Hope Lutheran Church of Cherryville. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Earl, she is survived by her sister, Sharon Longenbach and her husband, Jeffrey, of Point Phillips; brother-in-law, Richard Grube and his wife, Carol, of Stockertown; sisters-in-law, Dolores Kresge and her husband, Eugene, of Nazareth, Joyce Wunderler and her husband, Donald, of Bath, and Carolyn Rohn, of Bangor; nieces, Kate Longenbach and her husband, Mark Egan, of Walnutport, Sarah Longenbach and her husband, Matthew Staniec, of Upper Macungie Township, and Gwenn Snyder and her husband, Brian, of Wind Gap; nephews, Timmy Rohn and his wife, Jennifer, of Easton, David Rohn and his wife, Marcia, of Pen Argyl, Brian Rohn and his wife, Huong, and Donald Wunderler, Jr., of Bath. Services: A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., and Wednesday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in New Hope Cemetery at Little Moore, Danielsville. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Moore Township Historical Commission, 391 N. Penn Dixie Road, Bath, PA 18014. Please make checks payable to: "Edelmans School Moore Township".
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020