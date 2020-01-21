Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Victory Family Church
5150 Second Street
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:30 PM
Victory Family Church
5150 Second Street
Whitehall, PA
View Map
Karl Hugh Bader, 38, of Timberline Rd., Walnutport, Lehigh Twp., died suddenly on Sunday morning, January 19, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton Campus, as a result of a long illness. He was the husband of Janelle M. (Hahn) Bader since July 24, 2010. Born in Easton, he was a son of David Bader of Bethlehem, and Brigitta (Irbe) McKelvie of Nazareth.

Karl was employed by Herman Integration Services, Tampa, Florida, as an audio/video installation technician. He was also co-owner of American Sound and Stage, Sellersville. Karl was a member of Victory Family Church, Cementon. He was a 1999 graduate of the Nazareth High School, and a graduate of DeSales University, Center Valley. Karl enjoyed farming, caring for animals, and volunteered as a board member of the Northampton County 4H, Bushkill Twp. He also worked seasonally at Musikfest, Bethlehem, rigging and stage work over the years.

Survivors: Wife. Daughters, Denisia Bader, Audry Bader, both at home. Stepdaughter, Evonna Hahn at home. Stepson, Gabriel Hahn of Pen Argyl. Sister, Julie Bader of Fogelsville. Stepmother, Mary (DeYoung) Bader of Bethlehem. Stepfather, Bill McKelvie of Nazareth. Several aunts and uncles.

Services: Memorial Services, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Victory Family Church, 5150 Second Street, Whitehall (Cementon), PA 18052. Call, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday in the church. Private Interment. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, e, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: to the Family in care of the Schisler Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 21, 2020
