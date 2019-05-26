Karl L. Scheirer, 86, of Bethlehem, PA passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 15, 2019 at the Rittenhouse Village in Allentown, PA. Karl was born to parents Larry and Margaret Scheirer on January 28, 1933 in Bethlehem. After graduating Liberty High School in 1951, he served his country for three years in U.S. Army in the early 1950's and stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Karl met his wife and companion of 65 years, Shirley A. Helms, while stationed in North Carolina and they were married in Bethlehem on May 14, 1954. Karl and Shirley were blessed to have two boys, Ron and Bob. Karl had a long career at Bethlehem Steel in the accounting department, retiring after 35 years. After retirement, he remained active for many years as a volunteer for the Easter Seal Society and served the community as a transport driver for the disabled. Karl had a passion for cars, was an aviation enthusiast and in later life enjoyed walking his dogs. Survived by his wife Shirley; sons, Ronald Scheirer (Karen) and Robert Scheirer; grandchildren Callie and Brett; and great-grandchildren Vera, Jaxon and Charles (CJ). He will be deeply missed by his family who loved him so dearly. All are welcome to attend the Celebration of Life memorial service to be held on Saturday, June 1 at 2:00 PM at Pearson's Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Memorial Park with a private family service. Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary