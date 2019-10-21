|
Karl R. Schappell, Sr., 85, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17th. He was the loving husband of Arlene (Crosland) Schappell, married for 63 years. Father to three children, grandfather to five and great-grandfather to two.
Born in Pottsville PA, son of the late Howard and Katherine (Shadle) Schappell, Karl was the 12th of 15 children.
Karl proudly served our country in the Navy. He worked as a photo engraver for the Pottsville Republican and then the Morning Call where he retired after 32 years.
He had a passion for life - enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, cheering for his Eagles, and spoiling his pups.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Karl is survived by his wife, Arlene; children, Kathy and her husband, Jim, of Catasauqua, Kim and her husband, Lonnie, of Allentown, and Karl, Jr. and husband, Michael, of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Jimmy, Jr. and wife, Steph, and sons, James and Gavin, Matthew, Ross and wife, Liz, Shannon and husband, Jason, and Cameron; siblings, Mary, Paul, and Cookie.
Karl was predeceased by siblings, Sarah, Bud, Violet, Marian, Kathryn, Howard, Frances, Helen, George, and Earl.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Karl's name to the Lehigh County Humane Society at 640 Dixon St. Allentown, PA 18103.
Services to be held at Stephens Funeral Home, 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown, PA 18106 on Tuesday, October 22nd at 2:30pm. Calling period before the service is from 1-2:30pm. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 21, 2019