Karolina Pisulak
1930 - 2020
Karolina Pisulak, 90, of Lehighton, formerly of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. Born on February 1, 1930 in Brelikow, Poland, she was a daughter of the late Michal and Katarzyna (Pograniczna) Gmytryk. Karolina and her husband, Walter, celebrated 65 years of marriage together. She was employed as a seamstress for Cross Country Clothing for many years. Karolina was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northampton, where she helped make perogies for many years. Survivors: In addition to her husband, Karolina is survived by her son, Andrew and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Stephen and wife, Heather Pisulak, Bethany and husband, Kevin Henry, Tanya and husband, Jeffrey Fliegel; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Natalie, Lillian, Logan, Allison; sister, Anna Motyka; and many nieces and nephews. Several brothers and sisters preceded Karolina in death. Services: A Divine Liturgy will be held on Friday, Oct. 23rd at 10:30 a.m. in the church, 1343 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Karolina.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
OCT
23
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
OCT
23
Liturgy
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
Sincerest condolences to Walter and Andy and family on the loss of your wife and mother. She was a dear lady whose stories I always enjoyed listening . May she Rest In Peace with our Lord after a long life here on earth.
Joan Henry
October 20, 2020
