Karolina Pisulak, 90, of Lehighton, formerly of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. Born on February 1, 1930 in Brelikow, Poland, she was a daughter of the late Michal and Katarzyna (Pograniczna) Gmytryk. Karolina and her husband, Walter, celebrated 65 years of marriage together. She was employed as a seamstress for Cross Country Clothing for many years. Karolina was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northampton, where she helped make perogies for many years. Survivors: In addition to her husband, Karolina is survived by her son, Andrew and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Stephen and wife, Heather Pisulak, Bethany and husband, Kevin Henry, Tanya and husband, Jeffrey Fliegel; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Natalie, Lillian, Logan, Allison; sister, Anna Motyka; and many nieces and nephews. Several brothers and sisters preceded Karolina in death. Services: A Divine Liturgy will be held on Friday, Oct. 23rd at 10:30 a.m. in the church, 1343 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church in loving memory of Karolina.