Katharine Claire Schreiber Burgess, wife of Lance Burgess and daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Albert W. Schreiber, has died. Born in Allentown, she was educated in the city school system. A retired employee of Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania, she participated in and enjoyed choral presentations.
Survivors: She is survived by her husband, brother, William, of Waynesboro, cousins, Lois Winkler and Robert Killian, of Philadelphia, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Thomas, of Allentown, and Paul, of Grass Valley California.
Services: A memorial service is scheduled for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13th at 2:15 PM in St. John's Lutheran Church, 37 S. Fifth St. Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: Please, no flowers. In lieu of flowers, contributions to National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, 6800 Wheeler Canyon Rd., Santa Paula California 93060, would be appreciated.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019