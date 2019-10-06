Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:15 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
37 S. Fifth St.
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katharine Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katharine Claire Burgess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katharine Claire Burgess Obituary
Katharine Claire Schreiber Burgess, wife of Lance Burgess and daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Albert W. Schreiber, has died. Born in Allentown, she was educated in the city school system. A retired employee of Bell Telephone of Pennsylvania, she participated in and enjoyed choral presentations.

Survivors: She is survived by her husband, brother, William, of Waynesboro, cousins, Lois Winkler and Robert Killian, of Philadelphia, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Thomas, of Allentown, and Paul, of Grass Valley California.

Services: A memorial service is scheduled for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13th at 2:15 PM in St. John's Lutheran Church, 37 S. Fifth St. Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: Please, no flowers. In lieu of flowers, contributions to National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, 6800 Wheeler Canyon Rd., Santa Paula California 93060, would be appreciated.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katharine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now