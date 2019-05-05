Home

Katharine B. Moore, 94 of Bethlehem, PA died April 29, 2019 at Kirkland Village. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Dr. William and Marie (Bergstresser) Bates. Her husband Robert Wood Moore died in 1988. A graduate of the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, she attended Douglass College before entering nursing school at Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia. She was a member of College Hill Presbyterian Church, Easton and a lifelong volunteer. Her favorite volunteering was with hospice in Bethlehem and Venice, FL. Kay was best known for her love of family, cats, chocolate, creative writing and watercolor painting. She is survived by her children: Nancy Swaney, Karen Manternach, Robert Moore, Jr. and their spouses; a brother: William Bates, Jr.; 8 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.A Memorial Service will be held 11 AM, Saturday, (May 11) in the Kirkland Village Auditorium, 1 Kirkland Village Circle, Bethlehem. Interment will be private in Nisky Hill Cemetery, Bethlehem. ARR: Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 or a . Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019
