Katherine A. Sebastionelli, 94, of Bethlehem died April 13, 2020 in Cedarbrook Fountain Hill Annex. She was the the widow of Augustine Sebastionelli, who died in September 2007. She was a daughter of the late Frank and Katherine (Kronstein) Mahl. Katherine was a member of both Our Lady of Pompeii and Holy Ghost Roman Catholic Churches in Bethlehem. She was a member of the Seniors at Holy Ghost and several societies at Our Lady of Pompeii. She was also a member of the Little Helpers of Good at St. Anne. Katherine was a devout Catholic and a generous, loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors: Katherine will be missed by son, Enrico and wife Lee; daughter, Katherine M., both of Bethlehem; sister, Helen Marczyk; grandchildren, Gina, Matthew, Alex, Augie, Stephen and Anastasia; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Augie; son, Frank and his wife Georgia; son, Phillip; grandson, Anthony Sebastionelli; brothers, Lawrence Mahl & Stephen Mahl. Services: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Ghost Church, 417 Carlton Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to Cedarbrook Fountain Hill Nursing Home, 724 Delaware Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Flora family
Family
