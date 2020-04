Katherine A. Sebastionelli, 94, of Bethlehem died April 13, 2020 in Cedarbrook Fountain Hill Annex. She was the the widow of Augustine Sebastionelli, who died in September 2007. She was a daughter of the late Frank and Katherine (Kronstein) Mahl. Katherine was a member of both Our Lady of Pompeii and Holy Ghost Roman Catholic Churches in Bethlehem. She was a member of the Seniors at Holy Ghost and several societies at Our Lady of Pompeii. She was also a member of the Little Helpers of Good at St. Anne. Katherine was a devout Catholic and a generous, loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survivors: Katherine will be missed by son, Enrico and wife Lee; daughter, Katherine M., both of Bethlehem; sister, Helen Marczyk; grandchildren, Gina, Matthew, Alex, Augie, Stephen and Anastasia; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Augie; son, Frank and his wife Georgia; son, Phillip; grandson, Anthony Sebastionelli; brothers, Lawrence Mahl & Stephen Mahl. Services: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com . Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Holy Ghost Church, 417 Carlton Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to Cedarbrook Fountain Hill Nursing Home, 724 Delaware Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18015.