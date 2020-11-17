Katherine Anne Roberts, 64, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully at home on November 8, 2020, surrounded by friends and family. Kathy was the daughter of the late Charles H. Roberts, former chairman of the Northampton County Republican Committee, and the late Susan K. Roberts, of Bethlehem. A 1974 graduate of Liberty High School, Kathy served as Chef in Ann Arbor where she was called a "civic treasure", and then as Chef in NYC before moving back to Bethlehem. She joined forces with Cheryl Corsa as Corsa Communications and provided campaign services to Republicans for 27 years. Kathy loved cooking, gardening, graphic design, and spending precious time with family and friends. She is survived by her sister Nancy Dienel (Phil) and her beloved nephew Samuel Dienel (MJ). Katherine was a strong and loving force in the lives of all who knew her. She will be sorely missed and loved forever. Services private. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com
