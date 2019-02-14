Katherine (Bone) Balschi, 94, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully in her home in Delray Beach, FL, on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late David T. Balschi, who died in 2010. Born in Rocky Mount, NC, Katherine was the daughter of the late Arthur and Pearl (Baker) Bone. She worked in Washington D.C. for the Naval Department during World War II. She loved raising her family, and was a professional talented seamstress. Katherine volunteered in many activities as a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bethlehem. Survivors: daughters Cynthia Jurinko and her husband Stephen, Mary Ellen Parker, Lynn Ann Burton and her husband George; grandchildren Justin, Jamison, Jason and Amanda; great grandchildren Morgan and Nathan. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 18, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd, Bethlehem, 18020, where friends may call from 9:30 AM until time of services. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary