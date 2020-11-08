1/1
Katherine J. Hausman
Katherine J. "Katie" Hausman, 38, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in her home. She was born in Allentown, a daughter of David J. and Regina M. (Steckel) Hausman of Allentown. Katie was a graduate of William Allen High School and worked as a caretaker for intellectually disabled adults. She loved all animals, especially cats. Katie was a creative artist and loved doing artwork and spending time with her nephew Ryan.

Survivors: Parents; brother, Peter C. Hausman and his wife Jessica of Tumwater, WA; nephew, Ryan Smith. Katie is also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her twin-sister Christine E. "Chrissy" Hausman.

Services: Private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to donor's favorite charity.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 7, 2020
Dear David, I am so sorry to hear about the death of your daughter. You have my sincere condolences, your friend, Roger.
RogerZarzycki
Coworker
