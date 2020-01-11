Morning Call Obituaries
|
Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Katherine M. (Stull) Bollecz

Katherine M. (Stull) Bollecz Obituary
Katherine Marie (Stull) Bollecz, 87, of Center Valley, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Catherine (Whitman) Stull. Katherine was the loving wife of the late William F. Bollecz with whom she shared 63 years of marriage, she was Bill's biggest fan and cheerleader. She worked at Western Electric and retired as a Layout Operator from AT&T after 38 years.

Survivors: Katherine will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Edward Stull, Sr.; Sister, Eleanor Schroeter and many beloved family members.

Services: A funeral service will take place at 1:00P.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 12 Noon until the time of service. Interment will follow at Hellertown Union Cemetery. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020
