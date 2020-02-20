Home

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
Frieden's Church
28 Wolf Creek Road
Bernville, PA
View Map

Katherine M. Horvath


1945 - 2020
Katherine M. Horvath Obituary
Katherine M. Horvath, 74, of Hamburg, passed away in her residence on February 18, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Carl R. Horvath. They were married on May 11, 1968, celebrated fifty-one years of marriage.

Born in Northampton on December 23, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Edward, Sr. and Rose (Wenglasz) Erkinger. Katherine was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. She worked as a teacher's aide for the Whitehall School District. Katherine was a member of Frieden's Church, Shartlesville. She enjoyed puzzles, crafts, traveling and camping.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Scott M. Horvath, and his wife Kimberly A., Lenhartsville; Karyn J. (Horvath), wife of William J. Handwerk, Hamburg; Ryan M. Horvath, and his wife Melissa A., Lenhartsville; and David J. Horvath, and his wife Jessica A., Macungie; and eight grandchildren: Sierra Rose, Madeline, Ethan, Joshua, Emily, Nicholas, Evan and Caleb. Katherine is also survived by a niece: Tara (Person) Piszczek; and great-niece: Olivia. She was predeceased by a brother: Edward Erkinger, Jr.; and a sister: Rita (Erkinger) Person.

Services will be held on Monday at 11:30 am from Frieden's Church, 28 Wolf Creek Road, Bernville, PA 19506. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. The viewing will be held in Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg (off street parking in rear) on Monday from 9:30 to 11:00 am, with a funeral procession to the church following the viewing. Memorial contributions may be sent to Frieden's Church at the above address. Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Hamburg is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2020
