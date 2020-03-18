|
Katherine M. "Kathy" Kislow, 52 of Northampton, PA passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem, PA. Born September 18, 1967, she was the daughter of Peter J. Papay, Sr. and Karen L. (Rubright) Papay of Slatington, PA. She was the wife of Robert J. Kislow, Jr. with whom she shared 29 years of marriage last June 30, 2019. Katherine worked for St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem in Central Scheduling for the past 30 years.
Surviving along with her husband and parents are; sons, Michael Kislow and fiancé Cara of Slatington, PA, Ryan Kislow of Northampton, PA , and daughter, Amanda wife of Leonard Salinas, of Danielsville, PA, step-son, Jason Kislow and wife Breanna of Columbia, MS, grandchildren Brayden, Kyla, Maddox, and Colton, sister, Karie Middleton of Schwenksville, PA, and brother, Peter Papay, Jr. and wife Tracy of Germansville, PA. She was predeceased by her step-son, Robert Kislow III who passed away in 2013.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. Contributions in Kathy's memory may be made to St. Luke's Hospice C/O the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2020