Katherine N. Strohm (Kathy), 70 of Lower Gwynedd, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28 at Hershey Medical Center following a sudden illness. She resided for the past 22 years in Lower Gwynedd, PA, and formerly lived in the Reading, PA area for 19 years.



Born December 13, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence J. Briody, Esq, Sr. and Teresa (Maurer) Briody of Bethlehem, PA. Kathy was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Easton, PA and Penn State University. She married her husband Thomas G. Strohm in 1972, whom she met on a blind date at Penn State in 1968. While at Penn State, Kathy was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority, and enjoyed all of the activities of life at Penn State. Following graduation from Penn State, she began working in the Title Insurance industry, and was a Settlement Officer and Office manager with companies in the Philadelphia and Reading areas. When Kathy retired, she devoted her time to volunteerism with organizations such as the Berks Co. Literacy Council and the Montgomery County Association for the Blind. Kathy also devoted her retirement to supporting her husband Tom's career, which required long hours and some overnight travel. Kathy's support contributed largely to Tom's success.



Kathy enjoyed traveling with Tom and dining out frequently. She also enjoyed spending Winters at their home in Naples, FL, where they developed a close group of friends through their golf club community. Kathy enjoyed hobbies such as decorating and furnishing her homes, reading, gardening, and spending time with her sweet dog Jazzy. She also enjoyed watching Penn State sports, especially football and basketball.



Kathy was a devoted and caring wife, and someone who everyone liked because of her forthright and genuine personality.



Surviving Kathy are her husband Tom, brothers Lawrence J. Briody, Jr, Bruce F. Briody, Esq, and wife Regina, and sister Colleen (Briody) Donegan, and husband James E Donegan of Bethlehem, PA, as well as brother Mark A. Briody, and wife Helen of Kingston, PA. She was predeceased by her younger brother Keith B. Briody.



A memorial mass with be held privately for the family at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Parish, 259 Forest Ave, Ambler, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Parish.



