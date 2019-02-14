Katherine E. Reiss,89, of Whitehall, passed away, Tuesday February 12, 2019 in Fellowship Manor. She was the wife of the late John C. Reiss. She was the daughter of the late Kermit and Catherine (Stettler) Henne. She was a member of Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church in Allentown. Katherine was a seamstress at Leonard Mfg. She and her husband John volunteered many years at Fellowship Community for over 20 years. She sang in the Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church choir for many years, she enjoyed concerts in the park. She loved to walk work in her yard and spending time with her family.She is survived by her daughter-in-law Joanne Reiss; nieces, Anna Marie Henne and Freda Thomas. She was predeceased by her husband, John; son, Dennis and brother, Leroy. Services: 1:00 pm Monday February 18, 2019 at Zentz Community Center of Fellowship Villa 3000 Fellowship Drive Whitehall PA 18052. Calling will begin at 12:00 noon Monday at Zentz Community Center. Arrangements Trexler Funeral Home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.comContributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh St. Suite 100 Allentown PA 18103 or Fellowship Community 3000 Fellowship Dr. Whitehall PA 18052. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary