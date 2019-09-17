|
Kathleen A. (Guyette) Nelson, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the care of Holy Family Manor. She was the widow of William G. Nelson Sr. Kathleen was born on September 17, 1930 in Trucksville to the late Leeland and Anna (Keller) Guyette. Kathleen was a loving and caring homemaker, graduate from College Misericordia, and also a Home Economics teacher prior to starting her family. She was a former member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz where she was very involved and always volunteering. She was also known for being a talented cook, seamstress and enjoyed quilting.
SURVIVORS: Kathleen will be lovingly missed by her children, AnnLydia Busch, William G. Nelson Jr. and wife Patricia, Thomas D. Nelson and wife Pam, James E. Nelson and wife Rose Ann, Kathleen A. Nelson, Donald J. Nelson and wife Lynne, David J. Nelson and wife Sheri, and Michael K. Nelson; siblings, Robert Guyette and Joan Winter; 18 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. Preceeded in Death by her parents Anna and Leland Guyette and siblings Ned Guyette, William Guyette, and Leland Guyette Jr.
SERVICES: A memorial service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 17, 2019