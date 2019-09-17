Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Nelson


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. Nelson Obituary
Kathleen A. (Guyette) Nelson, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in the care of Holy Family Manor. She was the widow of William G. Nelson Sr. Kathleen was born on September 17, 1930 in Trucksville to the late Leeland and Anna (Keller) Guyette. Kathleen was a loving and caring homemaker, graduate from College Misericordia, and also a Home Economics teacher prior to starting her family. She was a former member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz where she was very involved and always volunteering. She was also known for being a talented cook, seamstress and enjoyed quilting.

SURVIVORS: Kathleen will be lovingly missed by her children, AnnLydia Busch, William G. Nelson Jr. and wife Patricia, Thomas D. Nelson and wife Pam, James E. Nelson and wife Rose Ann, Kathleen A. Nelson, Donald J. Nelson and wife Lynne, David J. Nelson and wife Sheri, and Michael K. Nelson; siblings, Robert Guyette and Joan Winter; 18 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren. Preceeded in Death by her parents Anna and Leland Guyette and siblings Ned Guyette, William Guyette, and Leland Guyette Jr.

SERVICES: A memorial service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now