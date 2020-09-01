Kathleen Bowen, 64 years, of Northampton, died Sunday, August 30th, 2020 at her residence with her husband by her side. She was the wife of Donald Bowen, and together they celebrated 37 years of marriage this year. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Agnes T. (Chuss) Nehilla. She was a graduate of Whitehall High School. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education, and then continued her studies by receiving a Master's Degree in Education from Kutztown University. Kathleen was a dedicated teacher for 35 years in the Parkland School District. She was an active member of St. John Fisher Church of Catasauqua, formerly St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church. Kathleen had many passions which included spending time with family, cooking, traveling, and going to the movies and casinos. She lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Surviving along with her husband, Donald, are her aunt Catherine Bobeck, sister Deborah M. wife of David S. Kenney, in laws, Les husband of Judy, Doug husband of Sally, Barry husband of Sandy, Alan husband of Pam, David Bowen and Elyse husband of Bill Ogden; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends from Parkway Manor Elementary School. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church 1229 Third Street N. Catasauqua, 18032. We request that those in attendance practice social distancing and wear a face mask. Internment will be at Holy Savior Cemetery in Bethlehem. Memorial contributions in her honor may be sent to Save The Children, 501 Kings Highway East, Suite 400, Fairfield, Ct. 06825. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Coplay is honored to handle the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com
.