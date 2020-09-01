1/1
Kathleen Bowen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Bowen, 64 years, of Northampton, died Sunday, August 30th, 2020 at her residence with her husband by her side. She was the wife of Donald Bowen, and together they celebrated 37 years of marriage this year. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Agnes T. (Chuss) Nehilla. She was a graduate of Whitehall High School. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education, and then continued her studies by receiving a Master's Degree in Education from Kutztown University. Kathleen was a dedicated teacher for 35 years in the Parkland School District. She was an active member of St. John Fisher Church of Catasauqua, formerly St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church. Kathleen had many passions which included spending time with family, cooking, traveling, and going to the movies and casinos. She lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Surviving along with her husband, Donald, are her aunt Catherine Bobeck, sister Deborah M. wife of David S. Kenney, in laws, Les husband of Judy, Doug husband of Sally, Barry husband of Sandy, Alan husband of Pam, David Bowen and Elyse husband of Bill Ogden; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends from Parkway Manor Elementary School. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church 1229 Third Street N. Catasauqua, 18032. We request that those in attendance practice social distancing and wear a face mask. Internment will be at Holy Savior Cemetery in Bethlehem. Memorial contributions in her honor may be sent to Save The Children, 501 Kings Highway East, Suite 400, Fairfield, Ct. 06825. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Coplay is honored to handle the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.
327 Chestnut Street
Coplay, PA 18037
610-262-5081
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 31, 2020
Dear Don,
I was so sad to see Kathy passed. You are in my thoughts and prayers. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Laura Vandegrift
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved