Kathleen Caragher, 65, of Bethlehem Township died Saturday, November 21, 2020 in her home with her family by her side. Born in Bedford, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Patricia (Kilelee) and Peter A. Caragher, Jr. She was married to Richard Cacciatore with whom she celebrated 37 years of marriage on November 12th.



Kathleen was a teacher at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem for 22 years. She loved being with her family and she had a passion for gardening where she spent most of free time.



Kathleen will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Richard, children, Ashleen Riley, Dillon Cacciatore and companion, Megan Eckerd, Clare Cacciatore and Wil Cacciatore, brother, Daniel Caragher, sisters, Patricia DePaolo, Collen Hunsberger, Sheila Beahm, and Kerry Satherthwaite and three grandchildren, Maddox, Jackson and Gia. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Caragher and Peter Caragher, III.



As per Kathleen's request no funeral services will be held. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home, Inc.



