1/1
Kathleen Caragher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Caragher, 65, of Bethlehem Township died Saturday, November 21, 2020 in her home with her family by her side. Born in Bedford, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Patricia (Kilelee) and Peter A. Caragher, Jr. She was married to Richard Cacciatore with whom she celebrated 37 years of marriage on November 12th.

Kathleen was a teacher at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem for 22 years. She loved being with her family and she had a passion for gardening where she spent most of free time.

Kathleen will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Richard, children, Ashleen Riley, Dillon Cacciatore and companion, Megan Eckerd, Clare Cacciatore and Wil Cacciatore, brother, Daniel Caragher, sisters, Patricia DePaolo, Collen Hunsberger, Sheila Beahm, and Kerry Satherthwaite and three grandchildren, Maddox, Jackson and Gia. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Caragher and Peter Caragher, III.

As per Kathleen's request no funeral services will be held. Arrangements Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved