Kathleen "Kay" Coyle Hastings, 84, of Slatington, died Monday, April 20, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Loyle H. Coyle and George E. Hastings. Born in Bauxite, Arkansas, July 30, 1935, Kay was the daughter of the late Kenneth L. and Sarah Ellen (Bearden) Goshen. She was employed as an Instructional Aide in the Ontario/Montclair School District, Ontario, CA many years before retiring. Kay's love for her family members was fierce, but she became a "mom" and a "grammy" to more than the kin she knew by blood; thus, she is survived and remembered by many more than can be placed in the confines of a family tree. Survivors: Children, Edie F.Mosley with whom she resided, Larry D. Coyle and his wife, Juanita, of Missouri; siblings, Ernestine and Cecil; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.