Kathleen "Kitty" D. Lutz, 91 years, of Allentown, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. She was the widow of James R. Lutz. Born in Richmond, VA she was the daughter of the late Maynard and Zelma (Stratton) Dowdy.
She was a devoted housewife and a past member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fogelsville. Kathleen was an avid Phillies fan and loved to roller skate. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, especially hiking. Kathleen loved her family dearly and was very proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors: son, James R. Lutz, Jr. of Allentown, daughters, Helen Lee Miller and husband Duane of Allentown and Kathy A. Pummer and husband Michael of Southampton, NJ, son-in-law, Gary Minnich of New Tripoli, 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. Kathleen was predeceased by a daughter, Sherry Minnich.
Memorial Service: 11:00 AM Thursday, August 8 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville, with the Rev. Nelson Quiñones officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Entombment, Grandview Cemetery in Allentown. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Chincoteague Pony Rescue, Inc., online at www.chincoteagueponyrescue.org or by mail, PO Box 125, Ridgely, MD 21660.
