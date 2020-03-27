Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Dean

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Dean Obituary
Kathleen Dean, 63, of Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Ward C. Dean, Jr. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Caroline (Zizza) Merlino. Kathleen was employed by Niagra Bottling Co.

Surviving with her husband Ward are her son, Jason, and wife Stacey of Allentown; brothers, Bruce, and wife Julie of Fogelsville, Gary, and wife Tammy of Louisburg, NC and Tony of Fogelsville; and a grandson, Ian.

Services will be private at this time with a Memorial Service after the health situation is abated. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Memorials may be sent to the LVH Cancer Center or her grandson's college fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -