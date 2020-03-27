|
Kathleen Dean, 63, of Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Ward C. Dean, Jr. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Caroline (Zizza) Merlino. Kathleen was employed by Niagra Bottling Co.
Surviving with her husband Ward are her son, Jason, and wife Stacey of Allentown; brothers, Bruce, and wife Julie of Fogelsville, Gary, and wife Tammy of Louisburg, NC and Tony of Fogelsville; and a grandson, Ian.
Services will be private at this time with a Memorial Service after the health situation is abated. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem. Memorials may be sent to the LVH Cancer Center or her grandson's college fund. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 27, 2020