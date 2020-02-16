|
|
Kathleen E. (Halley) Mooney, 79 years, of Northampton, PA, passed away on February 9, 2020. Wife of James A. Mooney Jr., she worked in the brokerage industry for 30 years, retiring from Morgan Stanley, Allentown in 2010.
She was the mother of Colleen Mooney McGee, wife of Paul of Allentown, and the grandmother of Seamus, Catie, Maeve and Declan McGee.
Born in Easton, PA to Veronica (Kelley) and Lewis Halley Sr., she was the sister of Betty Ann Limeberry and predeceased by brother Lewis E. Halley Jr.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place February 21, 11:30 am at Saint Thomas More Church, Allentown. Calling Hours February 20, 4-7 pm at Finegan Funeral Home, Easton and 10:30 am at the Church. Interment will be at Saints Philip & James Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NJ. Additional details at www.fineganfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020