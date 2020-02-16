Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finegan Funeral Home Inc
4080 William Penn Highway
Palmer, PA 18045
(908) 859-4500
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Finegan Funeral Home
Easton, PA
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Saint Thomas More Church
Allentown, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Saint Thomas More Church
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Mooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen E. Mooney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen E. Mooney Obituary
Kathleen E. (Halley) Mooney, 79 years, of Northampton, PA, passed away on February 9, 2020. Wife of James A. Mooney Jr., she worked in the brokerage industry for 30 years, retiring from Morgan Stanley, Allentown in 2010.

She was the mother of Colleen Mooney McGee, wife of Paul of Allentown, and the grandmother of Seamus, Catie, Maeve and Declan McGee.

Born in Easton, PA to Veronica (Kelley) and Lewis Halley Sr., she was the sister of Betty Ann Limeberry and predeceased by brother Lewis E. Halley Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place February 21, 11:30 am at Saint Thomas More Church, Allentown. Calling Hours February 20, 4-7 pm at Finegan Funeral Home, Easton and 10:30 am at the Church. Interment will be at Saints Philip & James Cemetery, Phillipsburg, NJ. Additional details at www.fineganfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Finegan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -