|
|
Kathleen (Brown) Guarini, 63, of Schnecksville, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of John S. Guarini to whom she was married 39 years. Born in Philadelphia, December 25, 1955, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Kenneth L. Brown and Lorraine (Walker) Williams. She was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the former Kimball Medical Center in Lakewood, NJ for 25 years before retiring in 2006. Prior to that, she was employed at Albert Einstein Northern Medical Division in Philadelphia for 5 years. Kathleen was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield. She loved crocheting.
Survivors: In addition to her husband; children, John F. Guarini (Dolores) of Ridley Park, Greg D. Guarini of Schnecksville, Kathryn L. Guarini and her fiancée, Christopher R. Atwood of Norfolk, VA; sister, Theresa Castle of Watsontown; two grandchildren, Zachary and Talia.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am. Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 am. – 11:00 am. Monday in the church. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-196.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 13, 2019