Kathleen Harris Fritchey, of Pasedena, CA died May 26th, 2020. She was born to Cora Harris Fritchey and Carl Fritchey in Allentown PA. She held a BA degree from The University of Pennsylvania and a PHD in clinical Psychology from USC. She was a counselor at Cal State Northridge for over 35 years. Kathy was a world traveler; she loved experiencing other cultures. She was an avid cook and delighted in hosting events for family and friends. She is survived by her brother Carl, her sister-in-law Mary, and her beloved nieces, nephew and cousins.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Mary's Church of the Annunciation B.V.M. in Catasauqua with an interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to donate to the American Cancer Society
or a non-profit of your choice in her honor.